Sports News | Berrettini Cruises Past Cerundolo into French Open Final Eight

Paris [France], June 2 (ANI): Matteo Berrettini ended Juan Manuel Cerundolo's dream run at Roland Garros on Monday night, securing a straight-sets victory to reach his first Grand Slam quarter-final since 2022.

The former World No. 6 produced a composed and clinical display to defeat the Argentine 6-3, 7-6(2), 7-6(6), halting the momentum of one of the tournament's surprise packages.

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Cerundolo had captured widespread attention earlier in the event by stunning World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the second round.

Playing at Roland Garros for the first time since 2021 following a series of injury setbacks, Berrettini demonstrated both resilience and experience to navigate the key moments and seal his place in the last eight. The victory marks the Italian's seventh Grand Slam quarter-final appearance and another significant milestone in his comeback journey.

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Cerundolo arrived in the fourth round riding a wave of momentum after back-to-back five-set victories over World No. 1 Jannik Sinner and star Martin Landaluce.

However, the Argentine World No. 56 was unable to maintain that level against the experienced Berrettini, who controlled the key moments to bring his impressive run to an end.

Currently ranked No. 105 in the world, Berrettini has become the lowest-ranked men's quarter-finalist at Roland Garros since Igor Andreev, then ranked No. 125, achieved the feat in 2007. The Italian's remarkable resurgence will now set up an all-Italian quarter-final clash against Matteo Arnaldi, who produced a stirring comeback to defeat 19th seed Frances Tiafoe 7-6(5), 6-7(5), 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-4 in a late-night classic.

"This [tennis] is the love of my life, because if it wasn't, I wouldn't be here. After all the setbacks, all the injuries, all the bad moments, I came back once again. There were moments where it was really tough to go back and hit the ball, because I wasn't ready and sure of my confidence," Berrettini said as per the ATP Tour website. (ANI)

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