Istanbul, Sep 12 (AP) The technical director of Turkish soccer team Besiktas has tested positive for COVID-19.

The club tweeted Saturday that Sergen Yalcin was tested ahead of Sunday's game at Trabzonspor in the opening round of Turkey's Super League.

Also Read | MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja Have a Hearty Laugh As CSK Sweats it Out in the Nets Ahead of IPL 2020 Opening Game Against Mumbai Indians (See Pic).

Yalcin did not exhibit any symptoms and will go into isolation.

Besiktas is one of the top soccer teams in Turkey.

Also Read | IPL 2020: KXIP Batsman Mayank Agarwal Swaps Roles With Fielding Coach Jonty Rhodes in Fun Practice Session (Watch Video).

Turkey's soccer federation said early September that league games would be played without spectators in the first half of the new season, reversing an earlier decision to allow a limited number of fans.

Turkey has seen a spike in COVID-19 infections and deaths, which began increasing after Turkey loosened restrictions in June but intensified since late August, returning to levels last seen in mid-May. (AP)S

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)