Sports News | BFI to Involve Parents of Junior Boxers in E-pathshala Programme

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): After providing online classes for boxers in association with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has taken yet another step forward by involving parents of junior boxers in the E-pathshala programme.

"Through the innovative Online Athletes Coaching and Education Programme (ACEP) in Boxing -- youth, junior and sub-junior men and women, which has been going on for a month, BFI educated the next generation pugilists and their parents as a part of the ongoing Khelo India initiative," read a BFI statement.

Since parents play an integral role in the decision-making of the rising stars and in their attempt to pursue a sport at a higher level, educating parents have been a big boost to the sport's future in India.

"Today on completion of a month, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Sandip Pradhan DG SAI, BFI president Ajay Singh and six-time World Champion Mary Kom was also present along with other top officials for the online interaction with the young stars where more than 500 boxers from the remotest corners of India tuned in," the statement added.

"Our young boxers are lucky because we never had the best boxing practices coming to our door and with parents also taking part in such daily fitness activities. The boxers have a strong backing in their pursuit of the sport. I really enjoyed the feedback of the young boxers and their parents and I am hopeful of seeing these young stars shine in the future," Rijiju said.

"I would like to compliment BFI and SAI for coming together and giving a new direction to our young boxers. I thank Ajay Singh and his team for transforming the status of boxing in India," the Sports Minister added.

The elite coaches, led by Performance Director Santiago Nieva and key officials from the National Centre of Excellence and BFI have been conducting high-level and visually demonstrative training programmes of international standard to guide the young stars with the right advice and the best global practices.

The classes received an overwhelming response with close to 650 participants attending the sessions on a daily basis.

"One of the biggest advantages of this unique initiative for our rising stars is that they will learn the interface of the right techniques from a very young age -- something our top boxers did not have in the past," Ajay Singh said.

"It has been the focus of BFI to ensure that kids do not have to learn and then unlearn to reach a peak in their sport. That is the principal reason why we would be putting up these videos also on platforms like BookMyShow for every young athlete to access publicly and pick up the nuances of the sport anywhere in the country," added Ajay Singh. (ANI)

