Bhopal, Mar 21 (PTI) Star female shooter Manu Bhaker will lead a strong Indian field at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol beginning here on Wednesday.

It is the first ever shooting World Cup stage to be held in India outside New Delhi and the men's and women's 10m air pistol finals are scheduled on the opening day.

Also Read | IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Will Succeed if Tim David, Cameron Green Manage to Fill In for Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya, Says Harbhajan Singh.

Three Indians each will be in contention for medals in both the events.

While Sarabjot Singh, Varun Tomar and Sumit Raman will go first among the men, Rhythm Sangwan, Divya TS and Bhaker will be in contention among the women.

Also Read | Erling Haaland to Miss Norway's Euro 2024 Qualifiers After Picking Up Groin Injury.

The event was officially inaugurated in a grand opening ceremony by Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, here at the Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre.

Among the dignitaries present was Luciano Rossi, President ISSF.

The men's 10m air pistol event has a 24-strong field while the women have 19 vying for the coveted ISSF World Cup medal with both the reigning world champions Liu Jinyao (men) and Lu Kaiman of China in the fray.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)