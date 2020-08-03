Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): National chess sensation Bhakti Kulkarni on Monday tied rakhi to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant at his residence on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Sawant also celebrated the occasion with Bharatiya Janata Mahila Morcha Karyakartas.

Also Read | Jadon Sancho Transfer News Latest Update: Manchester United Hold Advanced Talk With Borussia Dortmund for England Star.

"Celebrating the sacred bond of brother and sister with Bharatiya Janata Mahila Morcha Karyakartas. My best wishes to all on this auspicious occasion of #RakshaBandhan," Sawant tweeted.

Raksha Bandhan, which is being celebrated today, is a celebration of the unique bond between brothers and sisters. (ANI)

Also Read | Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020: Suresh Raina's Kids Gracia and Rio Celebrate First Rakhi, CSK Batsman Shares Adorable Family Photo (See Post).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)