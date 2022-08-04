Jakarta, Aug 4 (PTI) Gaganjeet Bhullar was the top Indian in the first round of the Indonesia Open, which could not be completed with play ending early owing to bad weather on Thursday.

He shot 4-under 68 and was tied 10th.

Also Read | Randeep Hooda and Jay Patel Sponsor Skater Vishwaraj Jadeja for World Cup 2022.

The Indian was still five shots behind Hong Kong's young amateur Taichi Kho and Thailand's Itthipat Buranatanyarat. Both of them fired stunning bogey-free eight-under-par 64s to take the clubhouse lead in the rain-interrupted first round at Pondok Indah Golf Course.

Among other Indians, Rahil Gangjee and SSP Chawrasia had finished their first round with 3-under 69, while Ajeetesh Sandhu was 3-under through 14 holes.

Also Read | Netherlands vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of NED vs NZ Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST.

Rashid Khan was also 3-under through 12. Veer Ahlawat, Shiv Kapur and M Dharma were 2-under and yet to finish their rounds, while Jyoti Randhawa and S Chikkarangappa (71) had finished their rounds.

Udayan Mane (72) and Khalin (73) were further behind, Chiragh and Karandeep Kochhar were also 1-over but had to finish their rounds.

Bhullar had five birdies on the front side of the course but two bogeys against one birdie on the back nine.

Kho, ranked 100th on the World Amateur Golf Ranking, sensationally took the lead in a professional event for the first time when he holed his third shot on the par-five ninth, which was his 18th, to join Itthipat at the top of the leaderboard.

A total of 59 players were unable to finish due to two rain delays earlier before play was abandoned due to fading light.

Two of Thailand's most decorated golfers -- Prayad Marksaeng and Chapchai Nirat -- shot 65s, while Tirawat Kaewsiribandit carded a 66.

The USD 500,000 event is the 11th stop of the season on the Asian Tour.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)