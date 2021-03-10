Kalyani, Mar 10 (PTI) Bidyashagar Singh scored a hat-trick as TRAU notched up a thumping 3-1 win over Real Kashmir FC in an I-League match here on Wednesday.

Bidyashagar, who had scored a hat-trick against Mohammedan SC in the previous game, continued his fine scoring form even as the Snow Leopards pulled one goal back in the 24th minute.

TRAU broke through the Real Kashmir FC defence in the 8th minute when a routine clearance was fluffed by Anuj Kumar and Bidyashagar thumped home from close range.

The Snow Leopards scored their equaliser in the 24th minute when Danish Farooq headed home from close range from a free-kick scenario, to make the scoreline 1-1.

In the 37th minute, Bidyashagar was played on goal by a Komron Tursunov pass and the nimble-footed forward slyly slotted the ball past an onrushing Anuj to make it 2-1.

The second turned into a cagey affair as both teams fought to gain attacking momentum by stitching passes.

In the 54th minute, Real Kashmir tried to get the ball rolling through Lalrindika Ralte who tried to launch a bid to get the equaliser. Ralte's delivery into the box was thwarted by TRAU's goalkeeper.

Bidyashagar eventually sealed the deal for TRAU in the 85th minute when he bundled home from close range after Joseph Olaleye's shot from inside the box caused havoc, resulting in him taking advantage of a loose ball and slot home.

