Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 13 (ANI): The inaugural match of the Big Cricket League illuminated Surat with a thrilling contest as the Northern Challengers, led by Shikhar Dhawan, defeated Suresh Raina's Southern Spartans by six wickets in a high-scoring encounter.

Winning the toss, the Challengers chose to field first, setting the stage for a star-studded clash. The Spartans had a steady start, with Solomon Mire anchoring the innings with a remarkable 47 off 28 balls. Despite losing Faiz Fazal early for just 9, the Spartans bounced back strongly, thanks to captain Suresh Raina, who delivered a scintillating knock of 49 off 27 balls, supported by wicketkeeper-batter Shrestha's patient 36 off 33.

In the death overs, Aman Khan (29 off 9) and Abhimanyu Mithun (27 off 12) produced a flurry of big hits, propelling the Spartans to an imposing total of 203/4 in their 20 overs.

Chasing a daunting target, the Northern Challengers got off to a flying start, courtesy of skipper Shikhar Dhawan. Fresh from his exploits in the Nepal Premier League, Dhawan continued his red-hot form, smashing a 23-ball half-century. His blistering innings of 86 off just 43 balls, featuring 8 towering sixes and 4 boundaries, electrified the packed stadium.

Dhawan found crucial support from Gurkeerat Singh Mann (31 off 14) and Bipul Sharma, who played a composed unbeaten knock of 33 off 19. The Challengers sustained their momentum throughout the chase, reaching the target with eight balls to spare, finishing at 207/4.

Shikhar Dhawan's explosive performance earned him the Player of the Match award, setting the tone for an action-packed Big Cricket League season.

This nail-biting opener not only showcased the star power on display but also underscored the league's potential to deliver unforgettable cricketing moments. (ANI)

