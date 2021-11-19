New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan on Friday termed AB de Villiers' retirement as a 'relief' to him and all the other bowlers. De Villiers, the former South African batter announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

"Definitely a kind of relief for myself and all the bowlers. Thank you soo much for the great memories and for inspiring soo many of youngsters including me. We will definitely Miss you Mr 360 @abdevilliers17," Rashid Khan tweeted.

Also Read | India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs NZ T20I Series on TV With Time in IST.

Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer also posted a picture of the South African legend and called him the most 'admired' and 'loved' cricketer of the modern era.

"Congratulations on a phenomenal career @ABdeVilliers17. One of the most loved and admired cricketers of the modern era. Happy retirement legend. #ThankYouAB," Wasim Jaffer tweeted.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo, Virat Kohli, Lewis Hamilton, Roger Federer and David Beckham - 5 Style Icons Fans Cannot Get Enough of This International Men's Day.

De Villiers last played for South Africa in April 2018 when the Proteas locked horns with Australia at Johannesburg.

De Villiers last game in the limited-overs format for South Africa came on February 16, 2018, against India.

The swashbuckling batter has been playing franchise cricket and was a key member in Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and he featured in 184 IPL games.

De Villiers played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is for South Africa. The former South African batter featured in 340 T20 games for different teams across the globe. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)