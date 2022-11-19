Bangkok [Thailand], November 19 (ANI): Star Indian table tennis player Manika Batra expressed her happiness after clinching the bronze medal at the ongoing ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup tournament on Saturday, becoming the first Indian female paddler to win a medal at the event.

The ace paddler shared a message on Twitter labelling the achievement as a big victory for her and thanked the fans for lending her their unwavering support.

"I am so happy to win the bronze medal in this Asian cup. This is really a big victory for me, defeating top players and it was so wonderful playing and fighting against them. I will continue this hard work and will give my best for my future tournaments. Just keep supporting and cheering for me like always. Thank you everyone for being there for me," Manika said after clinching the bronze medal.

India's number one Table Tennis Player Manika Batra scripted history as she became the first Indian female paddler to win a bronze medal at the 33rd edition of the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup table tennis tournament being played in Bangkok, Thailand.

She won the bronze medal match against World number six and three-time Asian champion Hina Hayata by 4-2.

Earlier, she had lost to Mima Ito in the semifinal match by 2-4 (8-11, 11-7, 7-11, 6-11, 11-8, 7-11). Despite her loss, she played in the bronze medal match and captured the prize.

Batra produced a stunning performance to register a victory over World No. 7 Chen Xingtong of China in the first round of the ongoing Asian Cup 2022 tournament in Bangkok, Thailand on Thursday.

Competing at the Huamark Indoor Stadium, World No. 44 Batra defeated the fourth-seeded table tennis player 4-3 (8-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-6, 9-11, 8-11, 11-9).

Following this, she qualified for the quarterfinal. In the QFs, she defeated Chen Szu-Yu of Taiwan by 4-3 (6-11, 11-6, 11-5, 11-7, 8-11, 9-11, 11-9) to qualify for the semifinal.

The current edition of the Asian Cup is being held from November 17 to November 19 at Huamark Indoor Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. (ANI)

