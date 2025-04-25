Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 25 (ANI): In a closely fought finale at the Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium, Bihar defeated defending champions Odisha (21-12) to be crowned as the champions of the 12th Senior National Rugby 7s Championship (Women). This marked Bihar's second national championship having won it earlier in 2022 on home soil. The battle for bronze also saw a closely fought contest with Maharashtra defeating Delhi 14-5 to retain their 3rd place. Sunita Hansdah of Odisha emerged as the top scorer of the competition with 13 tries with Anshu Kumari & Arti Kumari from Bihar close behind at 12 tries. All the winning teams & players were presented with trophies & medals by Lt. Gen Rana Pratap Kalita (PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM), Kausar Hilaly (IAS, Special Secretary to the Government of Assam. Sports & Youth Welfare), Jayanta Mallabaruah (Hon'ble Minister, Public Health Engineering Department), Ramendra Narayan Kalita (MLA & President, Rugby Association of Assam), Hon'ble Speaker, Biswajit Daimary (Assam Legislative Assembly), and Sanaya Mehta Vyas (Vice President, Rugby India), according to a release from Rugby India.

Speaking on the completion of the women's competition IRFU President Rahul Bose said, "The 12th Senior nationals witnessed some fierce battles between teams and was testament to the progress women's rugby has made in the country in the last few years. All teams from 24 states that participated deserve applause for giving their all on the field. Many congratulations to all the medal winners and specially Bihar on winning their second national championship. The progress that Bihar has made in women's rugby is an example for any upcoming state to follow," as quoted from a release by Rugby India.

He also thanked the Government of Assam for the extensive support provided in hosting the competition.

Speaking on the performance of the Assam team and the hosting of the competition in Assam, Ramendra Naryana Kailta, President, Rugby Association of Assam, said "It has been an honour for the state to play host to the pulsating rugby action over the last two days and it was heartening to see the fight put up by the Assam women's team who improved their ranking by 5 positions from the last competition to finish 13th. Hosting this competition has given us experience and pleasure, and we will continue our efforts to crest new heights with every competition."

With the women's competition now over, the action moves to the men's category, where 26 states will be battling it out on April 27 and 28 to be crowned as champions. (ANI)

