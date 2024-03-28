Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 27 (ANI): Rising Indian player Bijay Chhetri has joined Colon Futbol Club in Uruguay from Chennaiyin FC. The loan is valid until the end of the year, with Colon Futbol Club holding the option to make the signing permanent.

This signing has made him the first Indian footballer to secure a professional contract with the Latin American club.

Colon Futbol team is a 116-year-old professional football team headquartered in Montevideo that presently competes in Uruguay's second division.

Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani expressed her happiness about the Bijay's move.

"We are extremely proud to see Bijay make his way to one of the world's biggest football nations. Uruguay are forever etched in the game's history, with four stars on their chest as winners of two Olympic gold medals in 1924 and 1928, the first World Cup in 1930 and then repeating in Brazil in 1950. And Colon Futbol Club are part of that heritage; founded even before the first World Cup. I wish Bijay the very best and we are all hoping for his success as he makes history as the first Indian player to secure a contract with a Latin American club," Vita Dani said as quoted by a Chennaiyin FC release.

Marcelo Rifas, director of Colon Futbol Club, speaking on the transfer said, "When a Bijay's profile was proposed to us, looking at his videos from the past, his profile and our internal references we got more and more confident of the player. Now we sincerely hope he can come at the earliest and get integrated into our team. We see him as a solid first-team player for us. It also helps us open a line of sourcing players from a new marketplace."

As part of their commitment towards nurturing and developing young Indian talent, the two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin roped in Chhetri in July last year and since then the talented 22-year-old defender from Manipur has been training and honing his skills under the expert coaches of the club.

"I feel so excited to get this opportunity for the new challenge in my professional career. I hope to put in good performances to enhance my game, repay the trust shown in me by Colon FC and to keep the Indian flag flying high. I am very well aware that If I do well it can pave the way for future Indian players also to move abroad into these markets," Chettri asserted

"I wish to sincerely thank Vita Dani and the Chennaiyin FC management along with my agency Soccer Consultants Group for facilitating the transfer. Without their help it wouldn't have been possible," Chhetri added. (ANI)

