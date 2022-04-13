Antalya [Turkey], April 13 (ANI): Japan defeated the Indian women's tennis team 3-0 to open their campaign at the Billie Jean King Cup 2022 Asia/Oceania Group I in Antalya.

All three ties in the Asia/Oceania event on Tuesday proved to be one-sided affairs, with 3-0 victories for China, Japan and South Korea against New Zealand, India and Indonesia, respectively on Tuesday. All three losing nations will have the opportunity to bounce back on Wednesday - India take on China, Indonesia face Japan and New Zealand are up against South Korea.

India will take on Indonesia, South Korea and New Zealand for the remaining of their Group I matches in the following days.

India's Rutuja Bhosale ranked 477 was the first to play in the tie against 229th ranked Yuki Naito. However, the Indian lost to 6-0, 6-4 in one hour and nine minutes.

India's highest-ranked women's singles tennis player Ankita Raina (309) went down 6-4, 6-4 against 129th ranked Mai Hontama in one hour and 48 minutes as India trailed 2-0 in the tie.

Sowjanya Bavisetti and Riya Bhatia led India's doubles charge against the Japanese pair of Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara. Sowjanya and Riya lost 6-0, 6-4 in one hour and 11 minutes. (ANI)

