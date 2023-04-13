Tashkent [Uzbekistan], April 13 (ANI): Ankita Raina led India from the front as they blanked hosts Uzbekistan 3-0 in their second tie of the Billie Jean King Cup 2023 Asia/Oceania Group I tennis tournament in Tashkent on Wednesday.

This win has taken India to the top of Group 1 standings along with Japan, with three ties to play.

Also Read | IPL 2023, April 13: Today's Schedule, Current Points Table, Highlights of CSK vs RR Indian Premier League Match.

India defeated Thailand 2-1 on Tuesday with strong performances by Ankita in singles and doubles being the highlight.

On Thursday, India will be locking horns with China, followed by matches against South Korea and Japan.

Also Read | MS Dhoni Nursing a Knee Injury Reveals CSK Coach Stephen Fleming, Confirms Sisanda Magala Out for Two Weeks.

The Indian team started off with Rutuja Bhosale for the opening match of the Uzbekistan tie. She was up against a 16-year-old Sabrina Olimjanova, who she defeated 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 at a hard outdoor court despite going a set down initially.

Ankita, India's top-ranked women's player, ranked 221 in the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings, downed world number 991 Sevil Yuldasheva 6-4, 6-2 in the second match. Sevil was Uzbekistan's highest-ranked player for this tie in absence of Nigina Abduraimova, ranked at number 186.

Both players broke the serves of their respective opponents twice till the eighth game in the first set to be level at 4-4. Ankita got her third break in the ninth game and took a 1-0 lead despite squandering six of the nine breakpoint opportunities during the first set.

The second set was a more dominant and straightforward affair for the Indian as she never looked back after a 4-0 lead and finished the match in one hour and 19 minutes.

The young Indian pair of Sahaja Yamlapalli and Vaidehi Chaudhari helped India gain a clean sweep over their opponents defeating teenagers Ominahon Valihanova and Maftunabonu Kahramonova 6-1, 6-0 in the doubles match.

The top two teams at the end of Group I ties will be promoted to the playoff stage of the Billie Jean King Cup while the teams finishing fifth and sixth will be relegated to Group II. The third and fourth-placed teams will retain their positions in Group I. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)