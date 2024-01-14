Paris, Jan 14 (AP) Canada's Jonathan David scored his sixth goal of the season on his 24th birthday as Lille ended a three-match winless run with a 3-0 win against Lorient in the Ligue 1 on Sunday.

David broke the deadlock in the 37th minute from a set piece as he headed the ball home at the far post from Angel Gomes's cross.

The result moved Lille to fifth in the standings, just two points behind third-place Monaco. Lorient remained second to last, with only two wins from 18 matches.

Lille was in control and created several other chances before Remy Cabella made it 2-0 with three minutes left to play with a left-footed shot from close range. Forward Edon Zhegrova was dangerous throughout the afternoon and was rewarded with a goal in added time.

After both Nice and Monaco lost on Saturday, defending champion Paris Saint-Germain later travels to last season's runner-up Lens looking to extend its lead at the top of the standings to eight points. (AP)

