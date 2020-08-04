London [UK], Aug 4 (ANI): New Zealand wicket-keeper batsman BJ Watling has revealed the toughest bowling combinations he has faced in his career fo far.

He chose the pair of Ravichandran Ashwin-Ravindra Jadeja and Dale Steyn-Morne Morkel as the toughest bowling combinations he has faced in his career so far.

"When it's turning in India it's obviously very tough to play any spinner, really. The likes of Ashwin and Jadeja, if conditions are in their favour, it is extremely hard work to score runs in itself, and to not get out," Watling said in a video posted by ESPNCricinfo.

"But facing guys like Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel in South Africa, that's a pretty tough challenge. I think they have some of the quicker wickets in the world and obviously it cracks up late in the games. And those types of test matches can be very daunting, with those types of bowlers coming at you," he added.

The 35-year-old Watling, who is a Test specialist for the Kiwis, has so far played 70 Tests, 28 ODIs and 5 T20Is for the side.

In the longest format of the game, he has managed to register 3,658 runs at an average of 38.50 with his highest score being 205.

Watling had registered his maiden double ton in 2019 as he played a knock of 205 against England at Mount Maunganui.

The right-handed batsman has also scripted the most number of dismissals as a wicket-keeper for New Zealand.

Watling broke the record of Adam Parore's record (201 dismissals) last year against Bangladesh.

He was last seen in action against India in a two-match Test series earlier this year. (ANI)

