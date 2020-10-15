Chandigarh, Oct 15 (PTI) The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday evening named wrestler-turned-politician Yogeshwar Dutt as a party nominee for the bypoll to Baroda assembly constituency.

According to a party statement, Dutt will fight the November 3 bypoll from Baroda seat in Sonipat.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the demise of Congress MLA Shri Krishan Hooda in April. The last date to file a nomination for the bypoll is Friday.

Dutt had unsuccessfully contested from the seat in October 2019 assembly polls.

