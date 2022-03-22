New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday announced that the upcoming friendly matches against Bahrain and Belarus will not be telecasted in India.

"Despite our best efforts in working with the Bahrain FA to live telecast and stream the International Friendlies against Bahrain and Belarus, owing to lack of support and subsequent technical feasibility, it won't be possible to telecast the matches in India," said AIFF in a statement.

"The broadcast production of the two matches lie with the host Federation. The AIFF stays committed to provide necessary exposure for the National team as part of the preparation for the final round of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers," stated further.

The Blue Tigers will face the hosts, Bahrain, on March 23 and Belarus on March 26. The two friendlies are part of the team's preparation for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers in June, later this year.

India will be playing all of their 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers matches in Kolkata, from June 8 onwards. The Blue Tigers are placed with Afghanistan, Hong Kong, and Cambodia in Group D. The 24 teams are divided into six groups and group toppers along with the five best second-placed teams will make the cut for the showpiece event. (ANI)

