Sports News | Blue Tigresses Aim for Winning Start in SAFF Women's Championship Against Maldives

Margao (Goa) [India], May 24 (ANI): India will begin their SAFF Women's Championship 2026 Group B campaign against Maldives at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa, on Monday, with the hosts looking to reclaim the title they last won in 2019.

The match will be live-streamed on FanCode. Entry to the stadium is free for fans.

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According to a press release from AIFF Media, it will mark the first time the Blue Tigresses will play a match in Goa.

Ranked 69th in the FIFA Rankings, India are the highest-ranked side in the tournament and will start as firm favourites against Maldives, who are placed 167th.

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The Blue Tigresses carry a dominant head-to-head record into the contest, having won seven of their eight meetings against Maldives while drawing the other. India have scored 68 goals in those encounters and conceded just once.

Crispin Chettri's side will hope to make a strong statement after their third-place finish in the FIFA Series 2026 Kenya, as the focus now shifts towards regional supremacy once again.

Chettri believes the competition has become far more challenging over the years and stressed the importance of beginning preparations for future continental goals.

"It is quite tricky for us because the SAFF Championship is getting competitive day by day. Being hosts of the tournament, fans will certainly expect a bit from us. We are a mixed bag with experienced as well as young players. Also, the Indian Women's League has just ended. So players have recovered and are fit," said Chettri during the pre-tournament press conference on Sunday.

"The overall target is to qualify for the next Asian Cup, so the preparations start from now," the coach added.

India possesses quality across all areas of the pitch. In defence, youngsters Astam Oraon and Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam, recently named IWL's Best Defender, are expected to play key roles in keeping the backline organised. In midfield, Aveka Singh, who scored her first India goal last month, and the experienced Sangita Basfore are among a few who will look to control the tempo of the match.

Going forward, India have an experienced attacking unit featuring the likes of Grace Dangmei, Pyari Xaxa, and Soumya Guguloth. Manisha Kalyan, who plays in Peru, is yet to join the squad since the FIFA International Match Window does not begin until June 1.

Grace Dangmei, who accompanied Chettri to the press conference, said the team had learned valuable lessons from March's AFC Women's Asian Cup and would look to apply them in the SAFF Women's Championship.

"It was a learning experience for us in Australia. We understood where we need to improve, and hopefully we can implement those learnings in this tournament. We will try to go all the way," she said.

Maldives coach Mohamed Sobah acknowledged the challenge awaiting his side against the hosts.

"We have huge respect for India. We know that they are going to press. So we will try to play smartly and try to break their attack," he said.

Bangladesh are the third and final team in Group B, while Group A contains Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bhutan. The top two teams from each group will make it to the semi-finals, which will be held on June 3. The final will take place on June 6. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)