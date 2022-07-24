Hamburg, Jul 24 (PTI) India's Rohan Bopanna and his Dutch partner Matew Middelkoop lost to the British-Finnish pair of Llyod Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara in straight sets in the Hamburg Open final here on Sunday.

The fourth-seeded Indo-Dutch duo, who reached the French Open semifinal this year, failed to break the unseeded pair of Glasspool and Heliovaara even once to suffer a 2-6 4-6 defeat in a match that lasted a little more than an hour.

Bopanna, who is ranked 21st in doubles, appeared in his fourth tour-level final at Hamburg.

The 42-year-old veteran earlier won the ATP250 titles at the Adelaide International and Maharastra Open with compatriot Ramkumar Ramanathan.

However, he and Canada's Denis Shapovalov lost the summit clash at the Qatar Open in Doha in February this year.

