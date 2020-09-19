Rome, Sep 19 (PTI) India's Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov of Canada bowed out of the men's doubles event of the Italian Open tennis tournament here after losing to the French duo of Jeremy Chardy and Fabrice Martin in quarterfinals.

The unseeded Indo-Canadian pair fought hard before going down 6-4 5-7 7-10 to the French combination in the tie-breaker late on Friday.

Also Read | Italian Open 2020: Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal Enter Quarter-Finals With Straight-Set Wins.

Bopanna and Shapovalov had stunned top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah of Colombia in the second round of the ATP Masters 1000 event.

The Indo-Canadian duo had also made a quarterfinals exit in the just-concluded US Open, losing 5-7 5-7 to the pair of Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands and Horia Tecau of Romania.

Also Read | Social Distancing Goals! German Football Club Team Loses Massively by 37-0 While Practising ‘Social Distancing’ During Game amid the Coronavirus Pandemic.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)