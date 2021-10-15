Indian Wells (US), Oct 15 (PTI) Veteran Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov suffered defeat in the men's doubles quarterfinals to bow out of the BNP Paribas Open here.

In a tightly contested match that lasted one hour and six minutes, Bopanna and Shapovalov were handed a 4-6 4-6 defeat by the Russian pairing of Andrey Rublev and Aslan Karatsev late Thursday night.

The unseeded Indo-Canadian duo had defeated the German pair of Jan-Lennard Struff and Olympic gold medallist Alexander Zverev in straight sets in the previous round.

Partnering with Croatia's Ivan Dodig, Bopanna had made a third round exit from the US Open last month.

