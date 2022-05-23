Berlin [Germany], May 23 (ANI): Borussia Dortmund on Monday announced the signing of Turkey international Salih Ozcan, 24, from Bundesliga rivals FC Cologne.

This is Dortmund's fourth new signing for the 2022/23 season after the arrivals of Niklas Sule (FC Bayern Munich), Nico Schlotterbeck (SC Freiburg) and Karim Adeyemi (RB Salzburg).

Ozcan, who had several offers - both domestic and international - to choose from, has already completed a medical examination in Dortmund and penned a contract until June 30, 2026.

Born into a wrestling family living in Cologne, he progressed through all the German national team's youth ranks from U15 onwards before then opting to represent Turkey - for whom he has already made his debut - at the international level in March 2022.

In 2017, the DFB awarded Ozcan the Fritz Walter gold medal as the best German youth player in his year group. In 2020, he was a key player as the Germany U21s became European champions.

Salih Ozcan in a statement said: "1. FC Cologne are my hometown club and I owe them a great deal. There are very few clubs I would've left my town for. Borussia Dortmund's energy, which one can literally feel, plus the opportunity to play regularly in the Champions League, ultimately led me to my decision."

"I'm very happy to be able to continue my development at BVB in front of more than 81,000 spectators and to help the team in the Bundesliga and the Champions League with my style of football. I'm very ambitious and willing to give everything to this end," he added. (ANI)

