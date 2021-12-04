Dortmund [Germany], December 4 (ANI): Borussia Dortmund legend Karl-Heinz Riedle says the return of Erling Haaland is a huge boost for the team ahead of the 'Der Klassiker' and they are also 'praying' that 21-year-old striker will stay with the Bundesliga club.

In a clash of the top-two sides, Dortmund will attempt to go past arch-rivals Bayern Munich in the points table of the Bundesliga.

For the 12th time in the last ten years and the 17th time overall, Dortmund and Bayern will meet as first and second in the Bundesliga - and it's precisely these crunch meetings that the men from Munich dominate like no other team in this competition. FCB have not lost any of their last 16 Bundesliga matches in which it was a case of first vs. second (twelve wins, four draws).

Dortmund's Haaland returned after a significant injury lay-off in the league game against Wolfsburg and is expected to play a big part against Bayern on Saturday.

"It's not only a problem for forward, it's a problem for every player if you come back from such injury. It was quite a surprise that he came back so quickly, people were saying that he might not play whole season. It was like a miracle," Dortmund's ambassador, told international media on Friday.

"You saw his impact against Wolfsburg. He is young. There was always lack of power in front, it was difficult to score without him. This would be lift for the whole team and game against Bayern. You need all 11 players in top form if you want to beat Bayern."

Karl-Heinz Riedle further mentioned that Dortmund are praying that Haaland will stay for another year.

"We're praying he will stay another year at Borussia Dortmund. It will be very difficult to keep him after this season, but he is a crucial player for us."

Haaland's contract runs until 2024 but a release clause, reportedly for 80 million euros ($90 million), is said to become active next year.

Der Klassiker - Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund will be broadcast on Sony channels from 11:00 pm (IST) on December 4. (ANI)

