Queensland [Australia], October 5 (ANI): Following his team's three-wicket win over West Indies in the first T20I, Australian captain Aaron Finch admitted that both teams were "sloppy" but his side was lucky to get across the line to win the match.

A half-century from Finch and his 69-run partnership with wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade helped Australia clinch a thrilling three-wicket win over West Indies in the first T20I of the two-match series in Carrara on Wednesday.

"Both teams, if they are honest, were sloppy. We were lucky to get across the line. We knew it will be a challenge at the halfway mark. Wadey (Matthew Wade) again has a cool head at the end. We had to soak up a little bit of pressure, I wanted to target the short boundary but got out, nice to get a couple though. I did not like the first one hitting on the head [the first ball he faced]. Really liked batting in the middle-order, something different. We probably would swap it around in the next game [opening pair]. We are going to keep tinkering with things, so that we got all bases covered going into the World Cup," Finch said in a post-match presentation.

With this victory, Australia has taken a 1-0 lead over WI in the two-match series.

In the first innings, West Indies posted 145/9 in 20 overs, with Kyle Mayers (39) top-scoring for his side. Odean Smith also scored a valuable 27.

Pacer Josh Hazlewood (3/35) put brakes on scoring by the visitors and did not allow any big partnerships to prosper. Pat Cummins (2/22) and Mitchell Starc (2/40) also bowled well for Aussies.

Chasing 146, Australia kept losing wickets at regular intervals, but Finch (58) and Matthew Wade (39*) helped the hosts get across the line, winning by three wickets. Alzarri Joseph (2/17) and Sheldon Cottrell (2/49) were the pick of the bowlers for the West Indies.

Finch was adjudged as 'Man of the Match' for his 58-run knock. (ANI)

