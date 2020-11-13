Christchurch [New Zealand], November 13 (ANI): New Zealand spearhead Trent Boult is unsure of featuring in the first T20I against West Indies on November 27.

Skipper Kane Williamson, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Santner, Jimmy Neesham, Tim Seifert, and Boult have returned from the Indian Premier League (IPL) after Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.

Also Read | Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Qualifier, Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for MUL vs KAR Clash in PSL Season 5.

They are now put in isolation for fourteen days and Boult is not sure whether he will play in the first T20I.

"It's my favourite format and I want to make sure I can ramp up towards them," stuff.co.nz quoted Boult as saying.

Also Read | ‘In Mumbai Indians Kit for Karachi Kings’? Twitterati Divided After Sherfane Rutherford Arrives for PSL 2020 Playoffs Wearing MI's Jacket and Face Mask.

"If I can be involved in the T20s, then that's exciting, too. But we finish up here a day before that starts, so I'm not too sure," he added.

Meanwhile, West Indies players are all set to travel to Queenstown after they tested negative for the coronavirus in their third and final test.

The visitors will play two three-day matches against New Zealand A at Queenstown on before starting their international fixtures.

Moreover, Windies players who were part of the IPL have also arrived on Thursday and will now complete their mandatory quarantine.

Both the teams will play three-match T20I series before two Tests against New Zealand starting on December 3 in Hamilton. The first T20I will be played in Auckland on November 27. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)