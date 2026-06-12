Sports News | Brazil and Morocco Set for Intriguing FIFA World Cup 2026 Clash

New Jersey [US], June 12 (ANI): One of the standout fixtures of the opening round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will see five-time world champions Brazil face Morocco in a highly anticipated Group C encounter on Saturday (local time).

With both nations holding high ambitions of progressing deep into the tournament, this match promises to be one of the most compelling contests of the group stage. Notably, as per the Indian Standard Time (IST), the much-anticipated clash will take place at 3:30 AM on June 14.

Also Read | United States vs Paraguay: Predicted FIFA World Cup 2026 Lineups.

Brazil arrive in North America under the guidance of legendary Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti, one of the most decorated coaches in football history, according to a press release. The Selecao are pursuing a record-extending sixth FIFA World Cup title and will be determined to end a 24-year wait for football's most coveted prize, having last lifted the trophy in 2002. Blessed with exceptional attacking talent and a rich tournament pedigree, Brazil once again enter the competition among the leading contenders.

Morocco, meanwhile, continue to build upon the momentum generated by their historic campaign at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where they became the first African nation to reach the semi-finals before ultimately finishing fourth. The Atlas Lions have since cemented their status as one of the strongest teams in international football and will be eager to demonstrate that their achievements in Qatar were no anomaly. A positive result against Brazil would send a powerful statement to the rest of the tournament.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Reacts to Kane Williamson's Retirement from International Cricket.

Notably, Brazil and Morocco have met only once previously at a FIFA World Cup, during the group stage of the 1998 tournament in France. On that occasion, Brazil secured a convincing 3-0 victory, with Ronaldo, Rivaldo and Bebeto all finding the scoresheet. Nearly three decades later, Morocco have evolved into one of world football's most formidable sides, setting the stage for a fascinating and highly anticipated rematch.

Vinicius Jr, Raphinha, Alisson Becker are the players to watch out for in the Brazil camp while Achraf Hakimi, Brahim Diaz, Yassine Bounou are the standout names in the Morocco camp.

Fans in India can watch the FIFA World Cup clash on ZEE5. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)