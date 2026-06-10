Sports News | Brazil Fans Erect Massive Flex Banner in Malappuram Ahead of FIFA World Cup

Vandoor (Keralam) [India], June 10 (ANI): With only days remaining for the FIFA World Cup football tournament, Brazil supporters in Munda near Vazhikkadavu in Malappuram district have installed a gigantic flex banner in support of their favourite team.

The 400-foot-long and 12-foot-high banner has been erected by the Munda Jazz Club, whose members claim it is among the longest football-themed flex banners in the world.

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Located along the interstate KNG Road at Munda, the massive display has already become a major attraction for football enthusiasts visiting the area.

The banner features Brazilian football stars, including Neymar, along with members of the national team's coaching staff.

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Brazil fans associated with the club expressed confidence that the team will reclaim the World Cup title that eluded them in 2022.

The project cost approximately Rs 2 lakh, with funds collected jointly by club members and Brazil supporters from the locality.

Around 60 club members took part in the installation work, which began at 9:30 pm on Tuesday and was completed at around 3:30 am on Wednesday after an overnight effort.

Munda in Vazhikkadavu, located in football-crazy Malappuram district, is once again drawing attention for its passionate celebration of the world's most popular sport. (ANI)

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