London, Feb 7 (AP) Tottenham striker Richarlison sustained a suspected calf injury in his team's 4-0 loss to Liverpool on Thursday, coach Ange Postecoglou said.

The Brazil international was substituted just before halftime in the English League Cup semifinal second leg at Anfield.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025: ‘Disappointed’ Jos Buttler Reacts on Loss in Opening Game of One-Day Series.

“It looks like his calf. He didn't look too good after the game, so it's probably one to add to the list (of injured players),” Postecoglou said.

Richarlison has endured an injury-disrupted spell at Tottenham since joining from Everton in 2022.

Also Read | ICC Champions Trophy 2025: ECB Confirm England Will Play Match Against Afghanistan Amid Calls for Boycott.

He injured his calf early on in his first season and in 2023 underwent surgery on his groin. He was out earlier this season with a hamstring problem.

Liverpool won 4-1 on aggregate and will play Newcastle in the League Cup final on March 16. (AP) AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)