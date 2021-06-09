Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], June 9 (ANI): The Brazil football team has come forward and criticised CONMEBOL, South America's main football governing body over their handling of the Copa America that will be hosted in Brazil.

Argentina and Colombia were originally due to co-host the 2021 Copa America, but the latter was then removed on May 20 amid widespread political protests and Argentina withdrew due to a surge in covid-19 cases. Amid this, CONMEBOL unexpectedly selected Brazil to stage the summer tournament.

"When a Brazilian is born, a fan is born," the Brazilian team official statement reads. "And for more than 200 million fans we write this letter to express our opinion about the Copa America outcome.

"We are a cohesive group, but with different ideas. For many reasons, humanitarian or professional, we are not satisfied with the conduct shown by CONMEBOL relating to Copa America."

Brazil has witnessed alarming COVID-19 figures, with more than 475,000 deaths attributed to the pandemic. Although players' didn't mention Brazil's current situation in their text but they reluctantly accepted the hosting responsibilities that have been thrust upon them by CONMEBOL.

"We are workers, professional footballers. We have a mission to take with the historic green and yellow shirt that won the World Cup five times," the players' message said. "We are against the organization of Copa America, but we will never say no to the Brazilian national team."

Earlier, Selecao captain Casemiro had suggested that the whole squad and their manager Tite were against the decision of hosting Copa America in Brazil, following their 2-0 World Cup qualifying win against Ecuador last week.

If all things go as planned, then Brazil will clash with Venezuela in the opening match of the Copa America at the Mane Garrincha stadium on Sunday evening in the capital Brasilia. All matches of this showpiece event will be played in four cities, before culminating with the final in Rio de Janeiro on July 10. (ANI)

