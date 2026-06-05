Sports News | Breel Embolo Given Permission to Join Switzerland Team in US for FIFA WC After Delay in Visa

Bern [Switzerland], June 5 (ANI): Switzerland striker Breel Embolo has received an approval to enter the United States, confirming his travel for the upcoming FIFA World Cup starting from June 12 onwards.

The 29-year-old missed the squad's departure to their training camp in San Diego, California, earlier this week, but will now link up with his teammates ahead of the marquee tournament. The delay in giving him the visa was caused by additional checks requested by American authorities. Embolo also had to attend an appointment at the US Embassy on Wednesday, as documents connected to a legal case arising from a 2018 altercation in Basel were reviewed by the officials.

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The Swiss football federation confirmed on Thursday that the striker's arrival to San Diego is expected by Friday evening, as per Goal.com.

"We have just been informed that Breel Embolo's visa has been approved. He will therefore be able to travel to the United States. He is expected to join the team on Friday evening," the federation said in a statement.

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His ESTA travel authorisation was placed under review before his departure to the US, while his teammates travelled to California. Till the time his documents were in review, Embolo stayed in Switzerland waiting for the final confirmation.

As per Swiss Federation, US authorities had also wanted court records relating to a 2023 conviction for making threats, which resulted in a suspended fine and became legally binding earlier this year. While the matter had been solved legally, the case triggered further scrutiny under US entry requirements before Embolo got his visa.

Embolo's presence is set to boost Swiss attacking weaponry as they are placed in Group B with Canada, Bosnia & Herzegovina and Qatar. They will start against Qatar from June 13 at Santa Clara, California. (ANI)

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