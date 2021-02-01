Brighton [UK], February 1 (ANI): Brighton on Monday announced the signing of Moises Caicedo, who is making a move from Independiente del Valle. Caicedo has put pen to paper on a deal that runs until June 2025.

"Brighton & Hove Albion have completed the signing of Moises Caicedo on a contract until June 2025 from Ecuadorian top-flight side Independiente del Valle," the club said in a statement.

"The transfer remains subject to international clearance, but the 19-year-old midfielder arrives on the South Coast having won the 2020 Under-20 Copa Libertadores, as well as making his senior debut for Ecuador in October," it added.

Brighton Head coach Graham Potter said he is "very pleased" with the signing of Caicedo.

"It's no secret we have been working to bring Moises to the club, and we are very pleased he is finally here. He will need time to settle in with the group, for us to get to know him and vice versa, as well as get up to speed and ready for the demands of the Premier League," the club's official website quoted Potter as saying.

"He has done very well in Ecuador and made his debut for his country at just 18. He's an exciting signing, but it is important we give him time to adjust," he added.

Caicedo came through the youth ranks at Independiente del Valle before making his first appearance for the club in October 2019. A year later he made his first senior appearance for his country in a 1-0 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification defeat against Argentina. (ANI)

