London [UK], January 22 (ANI): Australia goalkeeper Mat Ryan has joined Arsenal on loan for the remainder of the season from Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 28-year-old international has made 124 appearances since signing for the south-coast side in 2017.

Born in Sydney, Mat played for Blacktown City and Central Coast Mariners in Australia between 2009 and 2013, before moving to Europe where he made more than 100 appearances for Club Brugge in Belgium. In 2015 he joined Valencia in Spain, where he spent two seasons, including a loan spell back in Belgium with Genk.

Mat has won 59 caps for the Australia national team, playing in the 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cups, as well as the 2015 and 2019 Asian Cups. He won the Best Goalkeeper award at the 2015 tournament which was played in Australia.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta feels that Ryan will benefit the side both on and off the pitch.

"We know Mat very well through his performances with Brighton in recent seasons and he brings additional quality to our squad. Mat has very good Premier League experience and has played over 100 times in the league, which is something that will benefit us greatly on and off the pitch. We welcome Mat to Arsenal and look forward to working with him this season," Arteta said in a statement. (ANI)

