Noida (Uttar Pradesh)[India], January 1 (ANI): The Bengaluru Bulls pulled off a thrilling 38-37 victory against Tamil Thalaivas in Noida on Sunday in the Pro-Kabaddi League Season 10.

Speaking about the match, Bengaluru Bulls' Head Coach Randhir Singh said they should have won this game easily, but a few Super Tackles against our raiders hurt them.

"Our defenders played well, but the raiders couldn't execute their plans at times. Sachin Narwal won the game for us. I took a risk and asked him to go for bonus points. He attained three bonus points for the team."

Asked about why he played Ran Singh instead of Aman in the first half, Randhir Singh said, "I knew that the Thalaivas had prepared to take on Aman in the defence unit and therefore I brought Ran Singh into the game. Every raider would've tried to catch Aman so I put Ran Singh on the mat to disrupt their plans."

The Bengaluru Bulls have had mixed fortunes so far. They are currently in seventh place with 25 points in 10 games. Asked if there will be a change in their style of play in the upcoming games, Randhir Singh said, "The Bengaluru Bulls are known for fighting till the very end. We will definitely keep giving our best to win games. We have lost six games in the competition so far, but we don't want to change our playing style at all."

Schedule for PKL Season 10 matches today

Game 1 - Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan - 8 pm

Game 2 - UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates - 9 pm

Venue: Noida. (ANI)

