London [United Kingdom], March 20 (ANI): The young Gunner Bukayo Saka became the first player in the Premier League to reach double digits in both goals as well as assists. In 28 appearances Saka has registered 12 goals and 10 assists to his tally.

Arsenal's ace the young English winger Saka has been in sensational form this season. Saka's journey under Mikel Arteta has been nothing less than a dream. Who thought that missing the decisive penalty in the Euro finals would channel such a transformation in the youngster?

Mikel Arteta has inherited the quality of identifying gems hidden by the layer of dust, and Saka is one of those gems.

Sometimes players are denied their true capability because of the lack of statistics. But Saka's quality has started to showcase in his overall statistics as well.

Even Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta has fallen in love with the youngster. In an interview with Arsenal he emphasized on their attacking prowess as well as on Saka, he said, "It was really good. I think we are getting better and better. We need to keep investing in those connections, those understandings, those timings."

"We can become quite unpredictable for the opponent to try and defend it. Again, we split the goals, which is really good. Let's continue to do it. He's improving because he's got the right team-mates that make him better, and that's really important. It's true that he affected the game in the right way for us and he's been really consistent. We need to maintain that," Arteta said.

"He remains humble, he knows that he can still be much better, do things a lot better than he does and that's a big given because he's still 21 years old," Arteta continued.

On Sunday night, Arsenal took an eight-point lead over the title defenders Manchester City with a dominant display against leaderless Crystal Palace. Saka found the net twice with two clean finishes to maintain the gap between the first and the second position.

The Gunners are out of all the competitions and their only focus now is on the Premier League. With a lack of burden on players and minimal injury crisis Arsenal will be back in action against Leeds United on 1st April after the international break. (ANI)

