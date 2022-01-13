New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has said that India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is the best bowler in the world right now across all three formats of the game.

Vaughan's remark came as Bumrah took a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the ongoing third Test against South Africa at Newlands, Cape Town.

"How good is @Jaspritbumrah93!!! I reckon across all formats he is the best in the World at the moment .. #SAvIND," tweeted Vaughan.

Bumrah on Wednesday had said that it is always wonderful to play under the leadership of Virat Kohli as he brings a lot of energy to the side. Bumrah took five wickets in the first innings as India bowled out South Africa for 210, gaining a slender 13-run lead.

The Indian pacer had made his Test debut at Newlands, Cape Town in 2018 and four years later, he returned with five wickets.

"I made my Test debut under Virat Kohli, it is always wonderful. He is always there to back us and he always gives all the bowlers a lot of motivation. He brings a lot of energy to the side. It is always good to play under him. It has been special as I started my Test journey in Cape Town and then to come back here, I am very happy. Personal performances are always good but when you give impact performances, that gives you more satisfaction," said Bumrah during a virtual press conference after stumps on Day 2.

Bumrah's dominant bowling performance backed up by a gritty batting performance by Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli helped India recover some lost ground against South Africa on Day 2.

At stumps, India's score read 57/2-- with the visitors extending their lead to 70 runs. Kohli (14*) and Pujara (9*) are currently unbeaten at the crease. (ANI)

