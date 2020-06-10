Sports News | BWF Cancels Swiss Open, European Championships Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], June 10 (ANI): The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Wednesday announced the cancellation of Swiss Open and the 2020 European Championships.

"There are further changes to the status of badminton tournaments this year with the Swiss Open 2020 and 2020 European Championships now cancelled. Both previously carried 'suspended' status until suitable replacement dates could be found," BWF said in a statement.

BWF, in close consultation and consensus with Swiss Badminton and tournament organisers, concluded that it was no longer feasible to hold the tournament at a later date in 2020.

The tournament, a Super 300 event on the BWF World Tour, was due to take place from March 17-22.

Badminton Europe and the Ukrainian Badminton Federation also agreed that it was best to cancel the 2020 European Championships in Kyiv, originally scheduled for April 21-26.

Ukrainian Badminton Federation has agreed to host the 2021 version and it will be staged in the same Ukrainian city from April 27 to May 2, 2021. (ANI)

