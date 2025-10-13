Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 13 (ANI): Indian shuttlers kicked-off their individual campaigns in the BWF World Junior Championships with an all-win record at the National Centre of Excellence here on Monday as none of them were put under pressure in their respective matches, as per a release from BAI.

Having helped the team bag a historic bronze medal in the team championships, the seeded Indian players had a bye in the opening round, while the others had to get their campaign going before the bigger challenges.

Lalthazuala Hmar was the first Indian in action and the Mizoram shuttler needed just 14 minutes to pack off Uganda's Denis Mukasa 15-4, 15-4. Later in the day, Gnana Dattu TT took time to overcome his nerves before beating Milan Mesterhazy of Hungary 5-15, 15-7, 15-7 in boys' singles while Asian junior championships bronze medallist Vennala K hammered Ireland's Siofra Flynn 15-1, 15-6 in girls' singles opening round.

Gnana Dattu, who did not play a single match in the team event, was the only Indian player to struggle on the opening day and the 17-year-old blamed his nerves for the wild start. The Hyderbad-born shuttler made too many errors in the opening game and looked completely out of sorts but he took control of the match in the second game and then dominated the proceedings thereafter.

"This is my first World Juniors and I was clearly nervous in the first game. Additionally, this is the second time that I was facing a European player and it took me time to understand their style of play. But once I went to the better side in the second game, I was confident that I can win this match," said Gnana Dattu, who will now face Joaquim Mendonca of Brazil in the second round, as quoted from a release by BAI. In the paired events, three of India's four mixed doubles combinations were in action and none of them had to break much sweat to advance to the next round. Vansh Dev and Dianka Waldia defeated Anish Nair and Mia Fox of England 15-6, 15-11, Vishnu Kedhar Kode and Keerthy Manchala hammered Ghana's Obapomba Adu-Mintah and Moslena Ama Korama 15-7, 15-8, while C Lalramsanga and Taarini Suri overcame an indifferent start to beat Ireland's Senan O'Rourke and Michelle Shochan 15-13, 15-9.

Among the other top players in fray on day 1 of the competition, China's Asian Junior Championship silver medallist Liu Si Ya was made to work hard for her 15-10, 15-13 win over Yurika Nagafuchi of Japan while Bruno Alonso of Brazil put up a spirited show against China's Xiao Gao Bo in his 15-9, 15-7 loss.

Sri Lanka's Thidasa Weragoda then staged a comeback after losing the first game rather easily to beat Malaysia's Boon Le Lim 4-15, 15-8, 17-15.

All the seeded players will begin their campaign on Tuesday and all Indian eyes will be on the girls singles stars, top seed Tanvi Sharma, eighth seed Unnati Hooda and the experienced Rakshitha Sree. (ANI)

