Kolkata, Jun 22 (PTI) The Cricket Association of Bengal on Monday decided to pay the Rs one crore Ranji Trophy runner-up prize money to the state team from its coffers as the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the BCCI from releasing the amount.

"To us, the interest of our cricketers is paramount. Hence, we decided to release the prize money to the Bengal Senior team on our own and not wait for the Board to release it to us and then reimburse the same to the players and support staffs," CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said.

The delay in clearing the money was raised the during an online team bonding session with head coach Arun Lal and other members of the coaching and support staff.

The CAB chief said the amount will be credited to their respective bank accounts within 48 hours.

"The necessary formalities have been completed and documents signed by secretary and treasurer. We expect the amount to reach their bank accounts in the next 48 hours," Avishek said in a statement.

"Simultaneously, necessary invoices have also been raised to the BCCI so we expect the Prize Money amount to be sent to the Association later this week. Once we receive that, the same would be adjusted against the payments made to the players on account of prize money."

