Christchurch [New Zealand], October 17 (ANI): England captain Harry Brook is now a more mature, measured version of himself. Gone are the days when Brook used to make bold remarks. The same player who once said he was happy to "shut up" Indian fans in 2023, and later irked his own supporters in 2024 with a "who cares" comment, has clearly evolved. Now, in 2025, he stands as a leader who represents England both on and off the field, as per ESPNcricinfo.

"We're in New Zealand," said Harry Brook, from New Zealand, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"I'm the white-ball captain," he added.

"We've got a game tomorrow night," he noted.

"And that's all I'm thinking about," Brook said.

When England received a traditional Maori welcome at the Hagley Oval on Friday, it was Brook, in his role as captain, who addressed the local leaders with words of gratitude. It was a short but dignified gesture, one that earned him a reassuring pat from head coach Brendon McCullum.

Interestingly, Brook's journey as a cricketer has always had a deep connection with New Zealand. His Test captain Ben Stokes was born there, and McCullum, the only Test coach Brook has ever played under is one of the country's most iconic sporting figures. Brook's finest Test centuries have also come in New Zealand, two in Wellington and one in Christchurch and fittingly, his first tour as England captain is also on Kiwi soil. Adding to that bond, he now often seeks guidance from Gilbert Enoka, the famed mental skills coach who has long worked with the All Blacks.

"He's awesome," Brook said on Enoka, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"We've actually just done a session with him now for an hour or so. To have him in the ranks, just to be able to pull him for a chat for five or 10 minutes is awesome," he noted.

Brook, recently named vice-captain of the Test team, spoke openly about the adjustments he is making, both as a leader and a batter.

He also reflected on his own batting style, admitting that his trademark roly-poly Dilscoop, a flamboyant shot that thrilled fans during The Hundred might be shelved for now.

"It's fun when the crowd's cheering and whatnot," Brook told talkSPORT, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"But it doesn't necessarily work every time," he added.

"I've actually been quite disappointed with the way I've played in white-ball cricket. I feel like I've been premeditating a lot. And that's one goal for me this series, just to try and play on instinct as much as possible," he noted.

When Brook first broke into the England setup in 2022, Ben Stokes jokingly called him "a bit dumb," and Joe Root later referred to him as an "idiot." (ANI)

