Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 25 (ANI): Cameron Green smashed 52 off 21 and a late blitz of 54 runs by Tim David guided Australia to post a competitive total of 186/7 against India in the third and final match of the three-match T20I series here at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

For Australia, Cameron Green smash 52 off 21 while a blistering knock of 54 runs by Tim David powered Men in Yellow to a decent total. For India, Axar Patel scalped three-wicket while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel bagged one wicket each.

Also Read | Netherlands vs Belgium, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch European Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Put to bat first, Australia got off to a flying start as opener Cameron Green smashed Indian bowlers all around the ground, Green smashed Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a massive six on the second delivery of the game, but it was not enough for the Australia opener as he slammed a stunning four and gathered 12 runs in the first over of the innings.

Green in red-hot form continued his carnage in the second over to smashing two fours piling 11 runs in an over. The third over of the innings saw Green hammer a four before slamming two huge sixes on the delivery of Jasprit Bumrah.

Also Read | Eliud Kipchoge, Double Olympic Champion, Breaks Own Record to Win Berlin Marathon 2022 Title.

Axar Patel was brought into the attack he gave his team a big breakthrough, dismissing Aaron Finch for 7 runs. However, the skipper's wicket did not stop Green's carnage as he slammed back-to-back three fours and brought up his 19-ball half-century in the fifth over of the game.

Bhuvneshwar was brought back into the attack and the pacers gave his team a huge breakthrough as he dismissed Green. Green departed after playing a fantastic knock of 52 in just 21 balls.

Green's dismissal brought all-rounder Glenn Maxwell to the crease. Maxwell then joined hands with Steven Smith to keep the scoreboard running for the team.

In the 8th over, with a brilliant and fast fielding by Axar Patel helped wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik stump run out Maxwell for 6 runs.

After Cameron Green's blitz India Pulled things back in their favour as Australia's score read 75 for three. Josh Inglis then came out to bat on the crease.

Smith's stint on the crease was cut short as he was stumped by Karthik on the delivery of Yuzvendra Chahal after scoring 9 runs in 10 deliveries.

Smith's wicket invited right-handed batter Tim David to bat on the crease. After 10 overs, Australia's score read 86 for 4. With four wickets down Australia looked in trouble as the duo of Tim David and Inglis struggled a little to get runs.

However, the struggle did not last long as the batters steal quick boundaries and took their team's score beyond the 100-run mark in the 12th over.

Axar Patel struck twice in the 14th over, dismissing Inglis who smashed 24 runs in 22 deliveries and new batter Matthew Wade who was caught and bowled by him. Axar totally broke the back of the visitors' middle order in the 14th over, getting rid of Josh Inglis and Matthew Wade.

Daniel Sams ended 16th over of the innings with a huge six and four on Hardik Pandya's spell. In the second last overs, Tim David held the fort from the front and smashed Bhuvneshwar for back-to-back two sixes and one four while gathering 21 runs.

David smashed a massive six in the 19th over of the innings and brought up a 25-ball fifty and his maiden in T20Is. Harshal Patel then stopped the blistering stint of Tim David as he dismissed him for 54 and restricted Australia to 186 for 7 in the 20-over match. David's knock was decorated with four sixes and two fours.

Brief score: Australia 186/7 (Cameron Green 52, Tim David 54; Axar Patel 3-33) vs India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)