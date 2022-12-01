St John's [Antigua], December 1 (ANI): Veteran players Shemaine Campbelle and Kycia Knight returned to West Indies' squad for the three-match women's ODI series against England in Antigua from December 4 to 9.

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Selection Panel on Thursday named a 14-member squad for the first and second matches.

All three ODIs in the series will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium (SVRS) in Antigua on December 4, 6 and 9 as part of the ICC Women's Championship.

"The return of Shemaine Campbelle and Kycia Knight to the ODI squad after missing the last series due to injury will bolster the team in the absence of the experienced Stafanie Taylor who is still recuperating from injury sustained during September's series against New Zealand. The ODI matches are vital as points earned will take us a step closer towards automatic qualification for the next ICC Women's World Cup in 2025," Lead Selector Ann Browne-John said in an official statement released by CWI.

"This series against England comes on the heels of the New Zealand tour to the West Indies and continues our important preparation for the upcoming Tri Series against India and South Africa and the ICC Women's T20 World Cup to follow. It gives the players a great opportunity to develop and push for final selection for the Tri-Series and World Cup," she added.

The ODI Series is the second opportunity for the West Indies to gain points in the ICC Women's Championship (IWC). The top five teams in the IWC will automatically book a berth for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in 2025.

The remaining five teams in the IWC will have to go through the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier. The T20I Series which follows provides both teams with important preparation for the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa which begins on 10 February 2023, with West Indies and England drawn to play each other in Group 2 of the tournament.

West Indies ODI squad: Hayley Matthews (capt), Shakera Selman (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight (wk), Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Kaysia Schultz and Rashada Williams. (ANI)

