Liverpool [United Kingdom], February 26 (ANI): Liverpool is chasing the shadow of their past self this season. After 23 games, Liverpool is currently sitting in 7th position with 36 points in their hands. They are still 5 points away from the Champions League spot. After suffering a 5-2 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid, Liverpool is already a single game away from walking out of this season's Champions League.

If they continue to perform the same way as they have this season in the Premier League they will most likely end up in the UEFA Europa League of the UEFA Conference League.

Former Liverpool legend Jamie Redknapp has pointed out Liverpool's faults throughout this season and he had some hard words stored for Liverpool for their recent performance against Crystal Palace.

While talking on Sky Sports he said, "I'm pleased Wilfried Zaha didn't play today, honestly. The way Liverpool defended, someone like him could have unlocked the door. I think, with Liverpool right now, that's the performance I expected from them. They're fragile, their confidence is extremely low, they're not playing with any freedom. The clean sheet is obviously a plus because when you concede five in midweek you obviously have to dig in. But it's tough times at the moment."

Liverpool can make or break their season in the upcoming weeks. They will host Wolves and Manchester United at Anfield in the next seven days. While talking on Sky Sports Jamie Redknapp went on to say:

"Liverpool's season is almost going to ride on these next two games. When you identify games as a Liverpool player, they are the ones that can determine a season, especially when you're in a situation where you're a little bit fragile. Everything can turn if they win on March 5 (vs Man Utd) and win in midweek. All of a sudden, the top four becomes a realistic ambition, which I still think they can do."

All eyes will be on Liverpool as they look to bounce back in the upcoming games. (ANI)

