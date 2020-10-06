Rome [Italy], October 6 (ANI): Chris Smalling is delighted to rejoin AS Roma and said he "cannot wait to get started again" with the club.

The England international joined the club on a permanent basis from Premier League side Manchester United on Monday. Smalling has agreed to a three-year contract with AS Roma that runs until June 30, 2023.

Also Read | KKR vs CSK Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 21.

After making a move, Smalling took to Twitter to write: "I arrived last summer, and although temporary at the time, I knew instantly it would be my permanent home. Cannot wait to get started again, the journey continues, enjoy the ride!"

Smalling spent the 2019-20 season on loan with AS Roma, making 37 appearances in all competitions and scoring three goals.

Also Read | Arsenal Mascot Gunnersaurus Reportedly Released By Club, Fans Launch GoFundMe Campaign in Support.

AS Roma's CEO Guido Fienga had also expressed elation over the signing of Smalling and thanked Manchester United.

"We are pleased to be able to welcome Chris back to the club, as one of the pillars of our squad. I would like to thank Manchester United for the consideration they have shown throughout this strenuous and lengthy negotiation," the club's official website had quoted Fienga as saying. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)