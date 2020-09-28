Chennai, Sep 28 (PTI) Cricket Association of Pondicherry (CAP) on Monday announced a list of probables in various categories as it gears up for the 2020-21 domestic season which is shrouded in uncertainty due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 104 players have been picked as probables for the men's team, apart from 93 in the under-23 men's category and 29 women. Probables were also selected in men's under-19 and under-16 categories, a CAP official said.

"The selection trials for all categories were held from September 16 to 19 after the territorial government gave the nod. The number would be whittled down between 35-40 after which a practice camp would be held," the official said.

"Also, the players selected would be made to go through COVID-19 tests after which they would be subjected to yo-yo tests. The selected players would train and take part in practice matches to be ready for the domestic season."

The Puducherry team had earlier in July got a boost when prolific batsman Sheldon Jackson chose to play for the team, one of the recent entrants into domestic cricket.

Apart from Jackson, former Test bowler Pankaj Singh and batsman Paras Dogra, a prolific run-getter in domestic cricket, are the other guest players.

Former India and Mumbai paceman Aavishkar Salvi has been appointed coach of the Puducherry team.

With uncertainty over the domestic season due to the pandemic, CAP has offered to host first class matches in Puducherry.

"We can offer six first-class grounds. That apart, hotel facilities are also available and we can provide a secure environment to hold matches," the CAP official said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has crossed the 60 lakh mark with the death toll climbing to 95,542.

The official said there were also plans to host a T20 league on the lines of the popular TNPL in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

