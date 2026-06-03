Sports News | Captain Harry Kane Expresses Enthusiasm as Three Lions Touch Down in Florida Ahead of FIFA World Cup

Miami [US], June 3 (ANI): England captain Harry Kane expressed enthusiasm as the England team touched down in Florida, ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, which is set to take place from June 12 to July 20 in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Harry Kane posted pictures on X on Tuesday night (as per the Indian Standard Time) and wrote in the caption, "Touchdown in Florida. Let's go!"

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https://x.com/HKane/status/2061855731603693662

The Three Lions, one-time World Cup winners, are in Group L alongside Croatia, Ghana and Panama and will take on Croatia in Arlington, Texas, on June 18 to start their FIFA WC campaign.

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Notably, England's 26-member squad is in Florida for acclimatisation to the hot weather in the host country.

England announced their squad for the showpiece event last month. Star players Cole Palmer, Harry Maguire and Phil Foden were omitted while Ivan Toney and Ollie Watkins made the cut.

Coming to the World Cup 2026, FIFA has confirmed a record-breaking participation for the upcoming showpiece event, with final squad lists revealing 1,248 players from 48 nations set to compete in the expanded global tournament.

With just a few days remaining until kick-off, the latest figures underline the unprecedented scale of the competition, which will feature more teams, players and matches than any previous edition of the marquee event, as per the FIFA Website.

Argentina are the reigning champion of the World Cup after winning the 2022 marquee tournament in Qatar.

England's World Cup 2026 squad

-Goalkeepers

Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, James Trafford

-Defenders

Dan Burn, Marc Guehi, Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Tino Livramento, Nico O'Reilly, Jarell Quansah, Djed Spence, John Stones

-Midfielders

Elliott Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Eberechi Eze, Jordan Henderson, Kobbie Mainoo, Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers

-Forwards

Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Noni Madueke, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins.

England's World Cup 2026 fixtures as part of Group L

17 June: England v Croatia - Dallas Stadium

23 June: England v Ghana - Boston Stadium

27 June: Panama v England - New York New Jersey Stadium. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)