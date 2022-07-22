Hamburg [Germnay], July 22 (ANI): Carlos Alcaraz produced a stunning performance on Thursday at the Hamburg European Open to overcome a slow start in a 7-6(4), 6-3 victory against Filip Krajinovic.

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Filip Krajinovic 7-6(4), 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals.

While the Serbian reached the top seed blow for blow in the first set and served for the set at 5-4, Alcaraz started to find his top class at the vital moment. He saved four set points in that 5-4 game, then reeled off five straight points to win the tie-break from 2/4.

"I had to play one of my best matches on Tour. I'm really happy with my performance," Alcaraz said after the victory.

In a clean match from both sides, Krajinovic hit five more winners than Alcaraz, finishing with a pristine 27-to-15 winners-to-unforced-errors count.

"It was pretty tough. Filip was playing unbelievable. He played really well from the beginning until the end," he added.

The Spaniard sprinted to a double-break advantage at 4-1 in the second set behind more heavy hitting. Despite giving one break back, Alcaraz shut the match with ease to set up a quarter-final clash with Karen Khachanov.

"I know that Karen's playing well. He has a great level, and a big serve, so it's going to be a tough match. But I think with the performance today, I have the confidence to have a good match in the quarter-finals," the Spaniard said of his next opponent. (ANI)

