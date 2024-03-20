Miami [US], March 20 (ANI): Indian Wells champion Carlos Alcaraz opened up on the simple word from coach Juan Carlos Ferrero that changed the tide of a high-stakes match and he thanked his long-time coach for helping him retrieve top form after a brief absence from his box at the start of the season.

Former world number one Ferrero skipped the Australian Open, where Alcaraz lost in the quarterfinals. Alcaraz won his first championship of the season in the California desert on Sunday, praising 44-year-old Ferrero's "special" assistance.

"It depends on how he's watching me. If I'm struggling a lot, if I'm in problems or not, he tells me depending on the moment. But I can tell you one of the things he tells me most is, 'Smile,'" Alcaraz said as quoted by ATP.

Ferrero's words were evident in the BNP Paribas Open semi-finals, as Alcaraz came back from 1-6 to break opponent Jannik Sinner's 19-match winning run. Alcaraz's smile and outstanding shotmaking were easily identifiable, and he went on to upset Daniil Medvedev the next day to win the Indian Wells title.

The Spaniard, who is the top seed at the Miami Open, has been coached by former No. 1 Ferrero since the age of 14. They had a solid friendship from their youth tournament days to the sport's highest levels. Ferrero has helped Alcaraz win 13 Tour-level championships, including two majors.

"He means a lot to me. Obviously it's a great support when I have him in the box. His support is really special to me. It's been a long path together, I think six years now. It's been a long journey together. We started when I was playing in juniors, he did Grade 4 [tournaments] travelling with me," Alcaraz said.

"We've done great work together. I spend a lot of time with him at tournaments and [outside] the tournaments as well. We have a really good relationship in the professional part, but the personal part as well. I've learned a lot from him," said the World No.2.

Alcaraz, who bagged his maiden Masters 1000 title in Miami two years ago, will next focus on becoming the eighth man to win the 'Sunshine Double' and the first since Roger Federer in 2017.

"I'm feeling great, with a lot of confidence right now. I think I'm playing great tennis. I'm really happy to be here in Miami again, a really special place for me, where I've shown great tennis the past years. I'm feeling great physically and mentally and I'm ready for this tournament," Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz will open his Miami Open campaign against Australian Aleksandar Vukic or fellow Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena. (ANI)

