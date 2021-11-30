Manchester, Nov 30 (AP) Michael Carrick will lead Manchester United in the Premier League game against Arsenal on Thursday while manager Ralf Rangnick waits to secure a work visa.

Carrick was put in charge of the team on an interim basis following the firing of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Nov. 21 and has had two games at the helm — a 2-0 win at Villarreal in the Champions League and a 1-1 draw at Chelsea in the Premier League.

Also Read | 83 Movie Cast: Know Which Actor Portrays Your Fav Cricketer From India's 1983 World Cup-Winning Team.

Rangnick was hired as manager until the end of the season on Monday. He was previously working in Russia as head of sports and development at Lokomotiv Moscow.

"While the club follows the regulatory process around a work visa, Carrick will continue at the helm,” United said Tuesday. (AP)

Also Read | Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of OFC vs SCEB in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)