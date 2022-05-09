St. Jonh's (Antigua), May 9 (AP) Batter Keacy Carty has become the first player from St. Maarten to be picked for the West Indies.

Carty and fast bowlers Jayden Seales and Shermon Lewis were chosen for their first West Indies one-day international squad on Monday for short tours of the Netherlands and Pakistan. Seales and Lewis, however, have played at test level.

Also Read | Paul Pogba Reportedly Turns Down Manchester City's Offer, Set To Explore Options Outside of England.

Not considered for selection were Jason Holder, Shimron Hetmyer and Evin Lewis. Holder is being rested to manage his workload, Hetmyer is home for the birth of his first child, and Lewis didn't meet fitness criteria.

The 25-year-old Carty made 57 and 49 against England in March in a test warmup game for the CWI President's XI.

Also Read | Thomas Cup 2022: Srikanth Kidambi Leads Charge as India Blank Canada 5-0, Confirm Quarter-Finals Berth.

“We were impressed with Carty and the way he goes about his innings,” head selector Desmond Haynes said in a statement. "We saw several glimpses of his ability the way he played against England for the CWI President's XI. We hope that giving him this opportunity he will recognize the importance of representing West Indies. We think he is a young batsman with great promise, and this is the kind of tour he can show he fits in.”

The West Indies and the Netherlands meet for their first ODI series in Amstelveen on May 31, June 2 and 4. Rawalpindi will host the Pakistan ODIs on June 8, 10 and 12.

___

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Shermon Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)